Taiwan to ease restrictions for Chinese visitors to outlying islands, Kinmen and Matsu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Despite recent provocative behavior from China, and recent concerns about Taiwan’s border security, Taiwan’s government is moving forward with plans to ease travel restrictions on Chinese travelers that seek to visit Taiwanese territories coming from Fujian.



The National Immigration Agency (NIA) announced on Dec. 20 that travel restrictions for Chinese visitors to Kinmen or Matsu Islands would be eased, allowing for easier transit between China and the two counties.

The two airports and harbors of Beigan and Nangan Islands of Matsu in Lienchiang County, as well as the transport facilities on Kinmen, are collectively referred to as Taiwan’s “three mini-links” with China.

To accommodate the increasing flow of tourists coming from the Fujian region to the islands, and help stimulate the local economy, the NIA decided to ease the restrictions.

According to the report from CNA, the three primary measures will take effect Jan. 1, 2018.

The first is that Chinese travelers with the primary documents in order (passport, and travel permit) will no longer be required to submit a “G-note” to Taiwanese immigration officials. The “G-note” is a standardized document stating the purpose and duration of the visitor’s stay.

The second measure is that for visits related to artistic, cultural, or business purposes, wait time for applications from Chinese citizens will be reduced from five days to three days.

And finally, the range of acceptable activities for Chinese visitors to the “three mini-links” will also reportedly expand, although reports do not specify what the new acceptable activities might include.

An official with the Immigration Border Control Office, Wu Jia-hong (吳嘉弘) also mentioned that the NIA has plans to remove some restrictions involving the permit paper and official checklist that every Chinese citizens and Hong Kong resident must carry with then to enter Taiwan.

According to the official, the checklist will eventually be removed from the list of necessary documents, reports CNA.