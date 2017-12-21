Bus slams into trailer in Pakistan, killing 11

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a speeding passenger bus has collided with a parked long trailer on a highway in central Pakistan where heavy fog limited visibility, killing 11 people and wounding 20 others.

A local motorway police official, Talat Mahmood, says the accident happened Thursday near the town of Khanewal, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of the city of Multan in the Punjab province.

Thick fog has enveloped parts of Pakistan in recent weeks, contributing to several accidents. Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan, where motorists often disregard traffic laws.