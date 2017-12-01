China sentences Taiwanese swindlers deported from Kenya

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A court in China on Thursday sentenced two Taiwanese citizens to 15 years in prison for taking part in a telecom fraud ring based in Kenya.

During over a year, China has obtained the extradition of a total of 288 Taiwanese fraud suspects from a variety of countries on the pretext that their victims were Chinese citizens, despite pleas from Taiwan that they should be tried on the island.

A batch of 33 defendants including 13 Taiwanese nationals were handed sentences by a court in Beijing Thursday morning, the Central News Agency reported. A total of 26 suspects received prison terms between 10 and 15 years, with the seven others being sentenced to two years in jail.

The two Taiwanese with the 15-year sentences were also fined 15,000 yuan (NT$68,000, US$2,300), according to the CNA report.

In a second group judged by the same court later in the day, nine Taiwanese were sentenced to a maximum of three years in jail, reports said. A third group of defendants deported from Kenya, including a reported 22 Taiwanese, would still be sentenced on Thursday too.

While 288 Taiwanese suspects were held by China, 427 had been returned to Taiwan for trial by several countries, according to data from the Mainland Affairs Council.

The Ministry of Justice said that fraud victims in Taiwan saw a total of NT$14.42 million (US$481,000) returned from overseas, while victims in China received a total of NT$20.54 million (US$685,000).