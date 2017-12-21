Bank of Taiwan launches Disney silver banknotes to celebrate Year of the Dog

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In celebration of the coming Year of the Dog, the Bank of Taiwan launched on Thursday a limited edition of a Disney silver banknote that is intended to woo Disney fans and banknote collectors.

The bank said the banknote was printed with Mickey Mouse playing with a dog on the one side and the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the other side.

Apart from a small puppy on one side of the banknote, there is also a printed Chinese word “狗” (literally dog) framed by a Chinese knotting to highlight the biggest festival of Chinese-speaking societies.

According to the bank, the Disney banknote is authorized by the Pacific island state of Niue, a member of the Commonwealth, to a mint in New Zealand, which is the reason why the note is printed with the Queen of Britain on the other side.

The banknote was made of pure silver foil and each weighed 5 grams, said the bank.

Priced at NT$1,386, there are 50,000 banknotes available for purchase on the website or at the Bank of Taiwan.