|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|33
|24
|7
|2
|50
|126
|84
|Washington
|35
|22
|12
|1
|45
|112
|101
|New Jersey
|33
|19
|9
|5
|43
|105
|99
|Columbus
|35
|21
|13
|1
|43
|101
|95
|Toronto
|36
|21
|14
|1
|43
|119
|102
|N.Y. Rangers
|34
|19
|12
|3
|41
|112
|97
|Boston
|32
|17
|10
|5
|39
|96
|87
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|18
|13
|3
|39
|121
|120
|Philadelphia
|34
|15
|12
|7
|37
|96
|97
|Pittsburgh
|35
|17
|15
|3
|37
|101
|112
|Carolina
|33
|14
|12
|7
|35
|91
|106
|Montreal
|34
|15
|15
|4
|34
|94
|108
|Detroit
|34
|13
|14
|7
|33
|95
|110
|Florida
|34
|13
|16
|5
|31
|98
|117
|Ottawa
|32
|11
|14
|7
|29
|89
|109
|Buffalo
|34
|8
|19
|7
|23
|72
|114
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|33
|22
|9
|2
|46
|116
|100
|Nashville
|33
|21
|8
|4
|46
|112
|91
|Los Angeles
|35
|21
|10
|4
|46
|107
|82
|St. Louis
|36
|22
|12
|2
|46
|108
|90
|Winnipeg
|35
|20
|10
|5
|45
|118
|98
|Chicago
|33
|17
|11
|5
|39
|102
|86
|Minnesota
|34
|18
|13
|3
|39
|100
|99
|Dallas
|35
|18
|14
|3
|39
|102
|103
|Calgary
|35
|18
|14
|3
|39
|99
|103
|San Jose
|32
|17
|11
|4
|38
|88
|80
|Anaheim
|35
|14
|13
|8
|36
|92
|104
|Colorado
|33
|16
|15
|2
|34
|105
|109
|Vancouver
|35
|15
|16
|4
|34
|93
|113
|Edmonton
|34
|15
|17
|2
|32
|101
|110
|Arizona
|36
|7
|24
|5
|19
|80
|125
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
Toronto 8, Carolina 1
Minnesota 6, Ottawa 4
Detroit 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 1
Boston 3, Buffalo 0
Winnipeg 6, Nashville 4
Washington 4, Dallas 3, OT
Florida 3, Arizona 2
Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 3
Montreal 7, Vancouver 5
|Wednesday's Games
Columbus 4, Toronto 2
Philadelphia 4, Detroit 3
Calgary 2, St. Louis 1
|Thursday's Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.