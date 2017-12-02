South Korean forces fire warning shots in two separate security incidents

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tensions appear to be rising around the Korean peninsula, with South Korean security forces involved in two separate border confrontations in as many days.

In the early hours of Thursday Dec. 21, a North Korean soldier defected across the DMZ during a heavy fog, and surrendered to South Korean soldiers.

Soon after around 9:30 a.m., North Korean soldiers approaching the demarcation zone, presumably searching for the defector, were fired upon by South Korean security personnel.



Yonhap news reported that the South Korean soldiers fired about 20 warning shots. North Korean soldiers also reportedly fired their weapons, although none of them crossed the border.

This is the second soldier to defect from the North to the South in the last two months.

Only a day previous, on Dec. 20, a South Korean Coast Guard vessel fired 249 warning shots to warn a group of non-compliant Chinese fishing vessels that began “swarming around” the patrol boat in South Korean waters off of the West coast of the Peninsula.

The South Korean Coast Guard has increasingly faced problems dealing with Chinese vessels illegally fishing in South Korean territory in recent years, according to Reuters.



(Image: Wikimedia Commons)

The two incidents also occur on the heels of a seemingly unsuccessful diplomatic visit by the South Korean President Moon Jae-In to China last week.