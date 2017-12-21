Peru's leader set to face enemies before impeachment vote

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski will testify before opposition lawmakers intent on throwing him out of office Thursday in a sudden impeachment proceeding that threatens to make him the first sitting Latin American president ousted over the Odebrecht corruption scandal.

The 79-year-old is in a fight for his political survival after an opposition-led investigative committee revealed documents showing the Brazilian construction giant at the center of Latin America's largest corruption scandal made $782,000 in payments to his private consulting firm a decade ago.

Some of the payments overlap with years that Kuczynski spent as a government minister.

Kuczynski has denied any wrongdoing, stating in repeated appeals to the public that he left control of his firm in the hands of a business partner and knew nothing of the Odebrecht contract.