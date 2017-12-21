New Year's Eve countdown events in Taiwan 

TAIPEI(Taiwan News) - Here Taiwan News collates a list of New Year's Eve countdown concerts held in Taiwan at the end of 2017 to welcome 2018.
【Keelung】 Keelung Rocker
【Taipei】2018 Taipei New Year's Eve Countdown Party
Venue: Taipei City Hall Square.
【Taipei】SHINING PARTY！2018 Taipei Miramar Entertainment Park Countdown Party
Venue: Miramar Entertainment Park
【Taoyuan】Fly past Taoyuan Reach Out for the better! 2018 Taoyuan Countdown Party
Venue: Taoyuan Arts Center
【Hsinchu】Zhu-dong Reunion Night! 2018 Hsinchu Countdown Party
Venue: Hsinchu County, Zhudong Township, Ren-ai Car Park
【Taichung】Await Taichung Flora Exposition! 2018 Taichung Countdown @Lihpao Land
Venue: Lihpao Land 2nd Car Park
【Taichung】Await Taichung Flora Exposition! 2018 Taichung Countdown @NTUS
Venue: National Taiwan University of Sport Athletic Stadium
【Changhua】The Best Show Here! 2018 Changhua Countdown Party
Venue: Xiushui Township, along Xiu-an Road
【Tainan】2018 Tainan New Year's Eve Party
Venue: Beside Tainan High-Speed Rail Station
【KaoHsiung】2018 Love Sharing Countdown party at Kaohsiung Dream Mall
Venue: Dream Mall
【KaoHsiung】Taroko Park New Year's Eve Party
Venue: Taroko Park
【Ping Tung】2018 Pingtung Countdown Party
Venue: Outside Pingtung County Gym (體育館戶外草皮廣場)
【Hualien】Hualien Happy New Year
Venue: Hualien Railway Culture Park(六期重劃區)
【Kinmen】Prosperous Kinmen! Kinmen New Year's Eve Party
Venue: Behind Kinmen Stadium (金門縣立體育場後方廣場)