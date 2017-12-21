  1. Home
New Year's Eve countdown events in Taiwan 

Here is the list of concerts that will be held in Taiwan on Dec 31

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/21 15:41

The photo shows firework displays near Taipei 101 in 2017. (Credit: Taipei 101.com)

TAIPEI(Taiwan News) - Here Taiwan News collates a list of New Year's Eve countdown concerts held in Taiwan at the end of 2017 to welcome 2018. 

【Keelung】 Keelung Rocker

【Taipei】2018 Taipei New Year's Eve Countdown Party

Venue: Taipei City Hall Square.

【Taipei】SHINING PARTY！2018 Taipei Miramar Entertainment Park Countdown Party

Venue: Miramar Entertainment Park

 

【Taoyuan】Fly past Taoyuan Reach Out for the better! 2018 Taoyuan Countdown Party

Venue: Taoyuan Arts Center

【Hsinchu】Zhu-dong Reunion Night! 2018 Hsinchu Countdown Party

Venue: Hsinchu County, Zhudong Township, Ren-ai Car Park

【Taichung】Await Taichung Flora Exposition! 2018 Taichung Countdown @Lihpao Land

Venue: Lihpao Land 2nd Car Park

【Taichung】Await Taichung Flora Exposition! 2018 Taichung Countdown @NTUS

Venue: National Taiwan University of Sport Athletic Stadium 

【Changhua】The Best Show Here! 2018 Changhua Countdown Party

Venue: Xiushui Township, along Xiu-an Road 

【Tainan】2018 Tainan New Year's Eve Party

Venue: Beside Tainan High-Speed Rail Station

【KaoHsiung】2018 Love Sharing Countdown party at Kaohsiung Dream Mall 

Venue: Dream Mall

【KaoHsiung】Taroko Park New Year's Eve Party 

Venue: Taroko Park

【Ping Tung】2018 Pingtung Countdown Party

Venue: Outside Pingtung County Gym (體育館戶外草皮廣場)

【Hualien】Hualien Happy New Year

Venue: Hualien Railway Culture Park(六期重劃區)

【Kinmen】Prosperous Kinmen! Kinmen New Year's Eve Party

Venue: Behind Kinmen Stadium (金門縣立體育場後方廣場)
