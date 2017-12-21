  1. Home
  2. World

Uganda scraps age limit for president, current leader Musuveni may keep presidency for life

President Yoweri Musuveni has been president of Uganda since 1986

By dpa International,Agencies
2017/12/21 12:25

Uganda President Musuveni in 2012 (Photo credit: Russell Watkins/Department for International Development) (By Wikimedia Commons)

Kampala (dpa) – Uganda's parliament passed a controversial bill to remove the presidential age limit by a large majority on Wednesday, effectively paving way for long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni to run again in 2021.

Parliamentarians voted for the legislation after three days of rowdy debate, with great applause as the motion passed with members of parliament shouting and stamping their feet.

A total of 317 members of parliament voted in favour of the amendment, with 97 against it and two abstentions, parliament speaker Rebecca Kadaga said. "Therefore the motion has been carried."

The president now has to sign the bill into law.

The current law states that any person over 75 is not eligible to stand for election as president, but the new bill imposes no limit, allowing Museveni, 73, to stand again when his term ends in 2021.

The Ugandan president has been in power since 1986 and is one of Africa's longest ruling leaders.

Opposition lawmakers have opposed the amendment, resulting in violent outbursts in parliament over the past months.

On Wednesday, several opposition legislators were arrested as they tried to enter the chamber.

“They were blocked and arrested and we do not know where they were taken. Our colleagues went to court and they were bringing court orders to the Speaker to allow our colleagues to vote,” legislator Gilbert Olanya said on NTV television.

“We are living in a military junta regime, a military state,” another opposition legislator, Kato Lubwama, said.

Musuveni Campaign poster from 2011 (Image: Wikipedia Commons)
Uganda
Musuveni
Africa
Presidential Office

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian dance and music enchant audience at Taiwan Presidential Office
2017/12/04 13:40
Taiwan Presidential Office says Lee Ming-che verdict inadmissible 
2017/11/28 12:25
Taiwan expats in South Africa celebrate Dragon Boat Festival in November 
2017/11/20 11:19
Two Taiwanese rhino poachers get 29 years in Swazi jail
2017/11/13 11:06
The Indigenous People of Biafra march in Taipei
2017/11/09 21:15