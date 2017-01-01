  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Fantastic beasts and where to find them in Taiwan

Artist creates colorful illustration of rare animals he encountered in Taiwan's mountain trails

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/21 12:12

Image by Chris Massaad. (toroandhare.com)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An American living in Taiwan's Hsinchu City on Dec. 20 posted an illustration on the social media site Reddit he created depicting the amazing animals he has encountered while hiking in Taiwan. 

The artist, 29-year-old Chris Massaad, has lived in Hsinchu for four years and was inspired to create the illustration based on some of the rare animals he has seen in the forests in Taiwan.

In the illustration, Massaad depicts a flying squirrel, monkey, wild boar, and a Reeves's Muntjac. Massaad says that he encountered these creatures while exploring trails in Nantou, Bilushan, Yangtoushan and Hehuanshan. 
Taiwan wildlife
wild animals and plants conservation
wild animals' conservation
Wildlife conservation
animals

