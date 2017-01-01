Photo of the Day: Fantastic beasts and where to find them in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An American living in Taiwan's Hsinchu City on Dec. 20 posted an illustration on the social media site Reddit he created depicting the amazing animals he has encountered while hiking in Taiwan.

The artist, 29-year-old Chris Massaad, has lived in Hsinchu for four years and was inspired to create the illustration based on some of the rare animals he has seen in the forests in Taiwan.

In the illustration, Massaad depicts a flying squirrel, monkey, wild boar, and a Reeves's Muntjac. Massaad says that he encountered these creatures while exploring trails in Nantou, Bilushan, Yangtoushan and Hehuanshan.