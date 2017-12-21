Pulp giant stirs new conflicts with Indonesian villagers

In this June 12, 2017 photo, a villager stands with his bicycle on land they fear will be affected by Asia Pulp & Paper expansion in West Bangka, Indo
AIR MENDUYUNG, Indonesia (AP) — Less than five years after it pledged to end dozens of disputes over land and gain local consent for new plantations in Indonesia, one of the world's largest paper companies is backsliding on those vows.
The Asia Pulp & Paper arm of Indonesian conglomerate Sinarmas denies it controls the little-known plantation company it wants as a supplier.
But an Associated Press investigation reveals the paper giant has had close ties to the company, as it does with more than two dozen other suppliers it characterizes as independent.
Through the company, Asia Pulp & Paper is pressing ahead with plans to exploit 66,000 hectares (163,000 acres) of state land in the Bangka Belitung island chain off Sumatra despite resistance from 40 affected villages that some 100,000 people call home.