Sabres assign Nylander to play for Sweden Junior team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have assigned prospect forward Alexander Nylander to play for Sweden in the upcoming World Junior hockey championship.

Nylander was the Sabres' first-round pick in the 2016 draft and will be appearing in his third consecutive junior championship, which opens in Buffalo on Tuesday. Nylander led Sweden in scoring in the previous two tournaments.

His addition provides Sweden a last-minute boost in talent to an already well-stocked roster. Sweden's lineup already includes defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who is considered among the top-rated prospects eligible for NHL draft in June.

Nylander has two goals and four assists in 15 games the Sabres' American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester this season. He missed the first two months with a lower body injury.

Overall, the 19-year-old has an assist in four NHL games with Buffalo, and 12 goals and 22 assists in 79 career AHL games.

Sabres general manager Jason Botterill says the move will provide Nylander another important step in his development.

Nylander's older brother, William, plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The two are the sons of former NHL forward Michael Nylander.

