All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 33 24 7 2 50 126 84 13-2-1 11-5-1 5-2-0 Washington 35 22 12 1 45 112 101 14-5-0 8-7-1 5-3-0 New Jersey 33 19 9 5 43 105 99 9-5-2 10-4-3 2-3-0 Columbus 35 21 13 1 43 101 95 13-6-0 8-7-1 7-5-0 Toronto 36 21 14 1 43 119 102 11-5-0 10-9-1 5-2-1 N.Y. Rangers 34 19 12 3 41 112 97 14-5-3 5-7-0 5-4-2 Boston 32 17 10 5 39 96 87 10-5-3 7-5-2 3-1-2 N.Y. Islanders 34 18 13 3 39 121 120 10-3-2 8-10-1 5-4-1 Pittsburgh 35 17 15 3 37 101 112 10-5-1 7-10-2 4-2-0 Philadelphia 33 14 12 7 35 92 94 7-7-4 7-5-3 1-0-3 Carolina 33 14 12 7 35 91 106 7-4-3 7-8-4 3-3-2 Montreal 34 15 15 4 34 94 108 9-7-3 6-8-1 8-2-1 Detroit 33 13 13 7 33 92 106 6-6-6 7-7-1 4-7-2 Florida 34 13 16 5 31 98 117 6-6-3 7-10-2 4-3-1 Ottawa 32 11 14 7 29 89 109 6-6-5 5-8-2 3-3-1 Buffalo 34 8 19 7 23 72 114 4-10-2 4-9-5 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 33 22 9 2 46 116 100 14-2-1 8-7-1 9-1-0 Nashville 33 21 8 4 46 112 91 11-3-2 10-5-2 8-2-1 St. Louis 35 22 11 2 46 107 88 12-7-0 10-4-2 6-2-1 Los Angeles 35 21 10 4 46 107 82 10-5-2 11-5-2 3-3-2 Winnipeg 35 20 10 5 45 118 98 12-3-1 8-7-4 7-3-1 Chicago 33 17 11 5 39 102 86 10-5-2 7-6-3 4-5-2 Minnesota 34 18 13 3 39 100 99 10-4-2 8-9-1 4-6-0 Dallas 35 18 14 3 39 102 103 10-4-1 8-10-2 4-8-0 San Jose 32 17 11 4 38 88 80 9-6-2 8-5-2 5-2-3 Calgary 34 17 14 3 37 97 102 8-10-0 9-4-3 6-4-0 Anaheim 35 14 13 8 36 92 104 8-7-3 6-6-5 3-2-4 Colorado 33 16 15 2 34 105 109 10-6-1 6-9-1 4-5-1 Vancouver 35 15 16 4 34 93 113 6-9-3 9-7-1 4-6-0 Edmonton 34 15 17 2 32 101 110 6-10-0 9-7-2 5-1-0 Arizona 36 7 24 5 19 80 125 3-11-1 4-13-4 1-5-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 8, Carolina 1

Minnesota 6, Ottawa 4

Detroit 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 1

Boston 3, Buffalo 0

Winnipeg 6, Nashville 4

Washington 4, Dallas 3, OT

Florida 3, Arizona 2

Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Montreal 7, Vancouver 5

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 4, Toronto 2

Detroit at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.