Academia Sinica opens applications for fall 2018 Taiwan International Graduate Programs

TGIP offers PhD programs in cutting edge fields of Science and Technology, taught in English

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/21 11:18

Academia Sinica, Taiwan International Graduate Program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Academia Sinica in Taiwan has opened applications for its Taiwan International Graduate Program (TIGP) PhD courses for the fall semester of 2018.

The TIGP, founded in 2002 provides advanced degrees in partnership with top universities in Taiwan in cutting edge fields of science and technology.

As Taiwan strives to develop and retain talent in order to become a vibrant and innovative society in the 21st century, the government has made it a priority to seek out foreign students to enrich industry and academics in Taiwan.

The Academia Sinica’s TIGP is a course designed with primary instruction in English but provides students and young professionals with the opportunity to develop mandarin abilities during their course of study.

Stipends are also offered for every PhD candidate accepted to the program. Currently there are degree programs in 12 fields that Academia Sinica offers including;

  1. Chemical Biology and Molecular Biophysics
  2. Molecular Science Technology
  3. Molecular and Biological Sciences
  4. Molecular and Cell Biology
  5. Bioinformatics
  6. Nano Science and Technology
  7. Molecular Medicine
  8. Earth System Science
  9. Biodiversity
  10. Interdisciplinary Neuroscience
  11. Sustainable Chemical Science and Technology
  12. Social Networks and Human-Centered Computing

Graduate students or industry professionals looking for an affordable doctoral program in a country at the front of the fourth industrial revolution, and an opportunity to directly impact its development, should consider opportunities with Academia Sinica.

Applications are open until the end of March 2018, and more information is available on the TIGP website.
