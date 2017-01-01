  1. Home
Cold surge advisory: Mercury will plunge to 10 degrees tonight in Taiwan

Though temperatures will rise as the sun comes out during the day, the mercury will plummet to 10 degrees in the evening

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/21 11:14

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A cold surge advisory for low temperatures has been issued in 15 counties and cities by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) today (Dec. 21), and though the weather during the day will be deceptively warm as the sun comes out, temperatures in the evening will plunge to as low as 10 degrees Celsius. 

The CWB has issued a cold surge advisory for low temperatures from late this morning and continuing into Friday morning due to the combination of a strong continental air mass that has arrived and radiative cooling. Though temperatures will rise during the day due to sunny conditions, with highs in northern Taiwan of about 19 degrees Celsius and 21 to 24 degrees in other parts the country, the mercury will plunge down to 10 degrees in Yilan, Miaoli, Yunlin, and Chiayi. 

The CWB predicts that this wave of cold air will continue into Friday morning, when temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees will be seen in the north and northeast, 14 to 15 degrees will be felt in the south and east, while coastal areas of the western half and open areas will dip down to 10 degrees, especially flat areas north of Chiayi. 

 

 
cold
cold weather
cold temperatures

