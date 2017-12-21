Free Agents Signings

NEW YORK (AP) — The 26 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, letter agreements for major league contracts are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (1) — Re-signed Mitch Moreland, 1b, to a $13 million, two-year contract.

CHICAGO (1) — Signed Welington Castillo, c, Baltimore, to a $15 million, two-year contract.

HOUSTON (1) — Signed Joe Smith, rhp, Cleveland, to a $15 million, two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Signed Zack Cozart, inf, Cincinnati, to a $38 million, three-year contract.

MINNESOTA (2) — Signed Michael Pineda, rhp, New York Yankees, to a $10 million, two-year contract; signed Fernando Rodney, rhp, Arizona, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract.

OAKLAND (1) — Signed Yusmeiro Petit, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a $10 million, two-year contract.

SEATTLE (2) — Re-signed Hisashi Iwakuma, rhp, to a minor league contract ($2.5 million); signed Juan Nicasio, rhp, St. Louis, to a $17 million, two-year contract.

TEXAS (3) — Signed Doug Fister, rhp, Boston, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Tony Barnette, rhp, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Mike Minor, lhp, Kansas City, to a $28 million, three-year contract.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CHICAGO (3) — Signed Tyler Chatwood, rhp, Colorado, to a $38 million, three-year contract; signed Brandon Morrow, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $21 million, two-year contract; signed Steve Cishek, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $13 million, two-year contract.

COLORADO (3) — Signed Chris Iannetta, c, Arizona, to an $8.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Jake McGee, lhp, to a $27 million, three-year contract; signed Bryan Shaw, rhp, Cleveland, to a $27 million, three-year contract.

NEW YORK (2) — Signed Jose Lobaton, c, Washington, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million); signed Anthony Swarzak, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $14 million, two-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA (3) — Signed Tommy Hunter, rhp, Tampa Bay, to an $18 million, two-year contract; signed Pat Neshek, rhp, Colorado, to a $16.25 million, two-year contract; signed Carlos Santana, 1b, Cleveland, to a $60 million, three-year contract.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Signed Luke Gregerson, rhp, Houston, to an $11 million, two-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (1) — Re-signed Jordan Lyles, rhp, to a $1 million, one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Re-signed Nick Hundley, c, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract.