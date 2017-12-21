Taiwan headline news

  1. Home
Top headlines across Taiwan on Dec. 21, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/12/21 09:40

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Dec. 21 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Search of New Party officials spurs calls for law amendment

@China Times: America's biggest-ever tax overhaul could woo investment away from Taiwan

@Liberty Times: Taipei borrows NT$31.7 billion from MRT fixed asset replacement fund

@Apple Daily: New Party officials liken prosecutors to gangsters

@Economic Daily News: November export orders set three records

@Commercial Times: Five passwords in U.S. tax overhaul

 
