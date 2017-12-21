Paraguay, Lobos de Puebla player Fabbro detained in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A soccer player for Paraguay's national team who's wanted for alleged sexual assault against an underage girl in Argentina has been detained in Mexico.

The Mexican Attorney General's Office says Jonathan Fabbro was taken into custody in San Andres Cholula in the central state of Puebla. He was considered a fugitive and an Interpol warrant for his detention had been issued.

A Wednesday statement says Fabbro was being processed for possible extradition

The 35-year-old Fabbro was born in Argentina and is a naturalized Paraguayan who plays as a midfielder for that country's national team and the Mexican club Lobos de Puebla.

The former Boca Juniors, River Plate and Once Caldas player has not commented publicly on the allegations. He faces up to 20 years if convicted.