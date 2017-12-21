  1. Home
Taipei to ban free plastic bags in 2018

New ban will reduce plastic bags by 20 million each year

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/21 10:09

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As of Jan. 1, 2018, Taipei City will further promote plastic reduction by forbidding seven industries to provide free plastic bags.

According to the Environmental Protection Administration(EPA), the industries include bakeries, laundries, drink stores, book and stationary stores, photography and telecommunication equipment, pharmacies, and medical appliances.

This policy of limiting the use of plastic bags began in 2002, but it only covered supermarkets, departmental stores, shopping malls, convenience stores and fast food chains.

Shops under these categories would still be allowed to sell plastic bags to customers and would be free to set prices for the plastic bags. However, shoppers are encouraged to use recyclable bags to reduce waste. 

The EPA mentioned that it is estimated that the new ban will reduce plastic bags by 20 million each year. 
