The cold returns for Winter Games in mountainous Peyongchang

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — After two straight balmy Olympics where some might have wondered if it was even winter, athletes and visitors alike will finally experience a no-joke chill in their bones.
Vancouver and Sochi got complaints for being too warm, as might Beijing in 2022, but the weather in Pyeongchang will likely dazzle spectators and confound organizers and athletes in its bitterness.
Pyeongchang sits nearly half a mile above sea level in the northeastern corner of South Korea, not far from the border with the North. It is one of the coldest parts of the country — wind chill in February is often in single digits (Fahrenheit) — and notorious for a powerful, biting wind that brings tears to the eyes. Last month, six people were treated for hypothermia after an open-air concert.