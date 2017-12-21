Vela scores in last match for Sociedad before joining MLS

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Vela made a perfect farewell appearance for Real Sociedad on Wednesday, with the Mexico forward scoring to round off a 3-1 win over Sevilla in the Spanish league.

Vela is joining Los Angeles FC after six-and-a-half seasons playing for the Basque Country club.

Vela received a huge round of applause when he went on with 12 minutes remaining, and Anoeta Stadium celebrated wildly when he tapped in Inigo Martinez's cross in the 90th minute to round off his 250th and final appearance for Sociedad.

Honored by his club before the match, Vela was tossed in the air by his teammates after the final whistle.

"We wanted to send Carlitos off with a victory," said 20-year-old Igor Zubeldia, who scored his first goal for Sociedad to restore its lead.

Martinez headed Sociedad ahead before Wissam Ben Yedder's superb solo effort leveled for Sevilla just before halftime. Ben Yedder cut back to his right, then to his left to shake off his marker before firing the ball under goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Zubeldia got his goal in the 76th just moments after going on.

Sociedad's first win in six rounds lifted it into eighth place, while Sevilla stayed in fifth.

___

LAS PALMAS LOSES

Last-place Las Palmas hit a new low after losing 2-0 at promoted Getafe.

Juan "Cala" Torres and Amath Ndiaye scored early for Getafe.

Las Palmas remained four points from safety, before the other teams near the bottom play this round.

Las Palmas is reported by Spanish media to be set to hire former Rayo Vallecano manager Paco Jemez to replace interim coach Francisco Ortiz.