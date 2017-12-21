Jury ends day without verdict at FIFA soccer bribery trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors at the New York trial of three former South American soccer officials accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes have gone home for the day without reaching a verdict.

Jurors on Wednesday completed their fourth day of deliberations in the corruption case against Juan Angel Napout, of Paraguay; Manuel Burga, of Peru; and Jose Maria Marin, of Brazil. The ex-soccer officials have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges stemming from the investigation of FIFA (FEE'-fuh), soccer's governing body.

The jury heard former marketing executives cooperating with prosecutors testify how they bribed the defendants and other soccer officials to buy their influence in awarding commercial and hosting rights to the World Cup and other tournaments.

Defense lawyers concede there's corruption in international soccer but say their clients weren't among the culprits.

Deliberations are to resume Thursday.