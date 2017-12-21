Man United League Cup defense ended by 2nd-tier Bristol City

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United's League Cup defense was ended by second-tier side Bristol City on Wednesday when the holders conceded in the third minute of stoppage time to go out in the quarterfinals.

The game was heading to extra time until Korey Smith stunned Jose Mourinho's side to grab a 2-1 win.

United had earlier fought back, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic canceling out Joe Bryan's opener for City, which is third in the second-tier League Championship.

There was also a goal in stoppage time and another 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge, but Alvaro Morata struck for Chelsea to eliminate Bournemouth.

Willian tapped in the opener in the 13th minute, and extra time was looming after Dan Gosling curled in a 90th-minute leveler.

But Eden Hazard's backheel set up Morata for the winner at Stamford Bridge. The striker was booked for excessively celebrating.

The semifinal draw, which also includes Arsenal and Manchester City, takes place later Wednesday.