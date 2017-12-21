Cavani moves 1 behind Ibrahimovic's record as PSG wins 3-1

Edinson Cavani moved one goal behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic's all-time scoring record for Paris Saint-Germain as the French league leader beat Caen 3-1 on Wednesday.

Cavani put PSG ahead in the 21st minute with an exquisite finish for his 155th PSG goal in 224 games since joining from Napoli in the summer of 2013 for 64 million euros ($76 million). Teenage star Kylian Mbappe celebrated his 19th birthday with a goal and an assist while left back Yuri Berchiche grabbed his first since joining the club this summer.

The win keeps PSG nine points ahead of second-place Monaco heading into the annual winter break. Defending champion Monaco beat Rennes 2-1 with goals from striker Radamel Falcao — his 15th in the league so far — and summer signing Keita Balde. Ligue 1 resumes on Jan. 12.

Ibrahimovic scored 156 in 180 games in his four seasons with PSG. He left after the 2015-16 season, after which Cavani came into his own.

Last season, Cavani scored 49 goals in all competitions, topping the league scoring charts with 35. Both were career bests.

At Parc des Princes, Cavani made a run to the front post and met Mbappe's cross from the right with a brilliant flick with the inside of his right foot as he jumped up to meet the ball.

After Mbappe turned in a cross from midfielder Giovani Lo Celso in the 57th — his eighth league goal of the season — Berchiche netted with an angled drive from close range in the 81st.

Striker Ivan Santini pulled a goal back with a last-minute penalty.