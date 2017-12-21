Trump, King Salman speak after missile fired at Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has spoken with King Salman of Saudi Arabia to express solidarity after a ballistic missile was fired at Salman's official residence.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels says it intercepted a missile Tuesday over southern Riyadh. The rebels say they were targeting a "top leadership" meeting in the kingdom's capital.

It's an attack the White House says was "enabled by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps."

The White House says the leaders "discussed the importance of engaging the United Nations to hold Iran accountable for its repeated violations of international law" during Wednesday's call and "agreed on the importance of reinvigorating a political process to end the war in Yemen."

The war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and driven millions to the brink of famine.