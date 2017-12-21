AP FACT CHECK: Trump's truth-warp on taxes; Dems drift, too

WASHINGTON (AP) — You wouldn't know it from President Donald Trump's rhetoric, but an AP Fact Check notes that the tax overhaul coming into effect is heavily tilted to the rich.

And you couldn't tell from Democrats, but middle-class people are getting a tax cut out of the deal, too.

Lopsided arguments have clouded the overhaul as it took shape over months.

Trump persists in declaring his tax cuts the biggest ever but they are far from that. Ronald Reagan's in the 1980s and tax cuts at the close of World War II are among others that loom larger in history.