  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/12/21 04:21

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 122.50 124.05 122.05 123.15 Up 1.40
May 124.55 126.20 124.35 125.45 Up 1.45
Jul 127.25 128.60 126.85 127.85 Up 1.45
Sep 129.85 131.00 129.15 130.20 Up 1.45
Dec 133.00 134.45 132.70 133.70 Up 1.45
Mar 136.70 137.60 136.15 137.05 Up 1.45
May 138.90 139.70 138.90 139.20 Up 1.50
Jul 140.85 141.65 140.80 141.15 Up 1.45
Sep 142.60 142.95 142.45 142.95 Up 1.40
Dec 145.80 Up 1.40
Mar 148.50 Up 1.35
May 150.35 Up 1.35
Jul 152.10 Up 1.35
Sep 153.75 Up 1.35