New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|122.50
|124.05
|122.05
|123.15
|Up
|1.40
|May
|124.55
|126.20
|124.35
|125.45
|Up
|1.45
|Jul
|127.25
|128.60
|126.85
|127.85
|Up
|1.45
|Sep
|129.85
|131.00
|129.15
|130.20
|Up
|1.45
|Dec
|133.00
|134.45
|132.70
|133.70
|Up
|1.45
|Mar
|136.70
|137.60
|136.15
|137.05
|Up
|1.45
|May
|138.90
|139.70
|138.90
|139.20
|Up
|1.50
|Jul
|140.85
|141.65
|140.80
|141.15
|Up
|1.45
|Sep
|142.60
|142.95
|142.45
|142.95
|Up
|1.40
|Dec
|145.80
|Up
|1.40
|Mar
|148.50
|Up
|1.35
|May
|150.35
|Up
|1.35
|Jul
|152.10
|Up
|1.35
|Sep
|153.75
|Up
|1.35