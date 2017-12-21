Brazilian president sees approval rating rise slightly

SAO PAULO (AP) — The approval rating of Brazilian President Michel Temer has risen 3 percentage points since September, although it still remains dismally low.

A poll released by the Ibobe Institute on Wednesday shows that 6 percent of those surveyed said Temer's government was "good or excellent," a slight increase from a similar poll conducted three months ago which put Temer's approval rating at 3 percent.

The survey also showed 74 percent of respondents disapproved of the current administration, compared to 77 percent who had previously said it was "bad or terrible."

The latest results are based on 2,000 face-to-face interviews conducted from Dec. 7-10. The margin of error was 2 percentage points.