Charlottesville dedicates street to car attack victim

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The mother of a young woman killed when a car plowed into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville says she is proud of the legacy her daughter left behind.
Susan Bro addressed residents and city officials who gathered Wednesday near the site where Heather Heyer died to dedicate part of a downtown street in her honor.
Heyer's father, Mark Heyer, said he was honored by the city's decision to memorialize his daughter.
The 32-year-old Heyer was marching with other counterprotesters Aug. 12 when the car hit the crowd. Dozens more were injured.
The man accused in the attack faces first-degree murder and other charges.
Two state troopers also died the day of the rally in a helicopter crash.