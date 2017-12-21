3 of Hoffman's accusers explain why they decided to talk now

NEW YORK (AP) — Three women who have accused Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct say despite what he did, they are still able to watch his movies because they are able to separate the artist from his actions.

One even says she still has admiration for him — though she now sees him as a fallen idol.

A handful of women have come forward to accuse the actor of sexual misconduct, some of which occurred decades ago. The 80-year-old actor initially apologized for making one accuser feel uncomfortable with his comments, but in a testy conversation with comedian John Oliver earlier this month, he denied any wrongdoing. His representative didn't return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment on the women's allegations.