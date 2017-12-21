Germany: Man suspected of planning attack as IS member

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany have arrested a 29-year-old German man on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic State group and planning an attack with a vehicle.

Federal prosecutors say a tactical response unit arrested the man, identified only as Dasbar W., on Wednesday in the southwest German city of Karlsruhe.

Prosecutors accuse the man of making contact with IS supporters online in April 2015, before he traveled to Iraq in June of that year. He is alleged to have received firearms training and scouted targets for an attack.

Prosecutors say W. returned to Germany in July and planned to use a vehicle to carry out an attack on a site in Karlsruhe. He applied for several jobs as a parcel courier, but was turned down.