6 missing aid workers in South Sudan now safe, UN says

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United Nations humanitarian agency says six aid workers who went missing after clashes broke out in South Sudan days ago have returned safely.

The U.N. statement on Wednesday says the workers are with two international groups, HealthNet and Solidarity International, and one local aid group.

Solidarity International's country director, Mainul Islam Opu from Bangladesh, is the only foreigner among them. The rest are South Sudanese nationals.

South Sudan's government had blamed the opposition for the abductions. The opposition had confirmed it was holding four of the aid workers after rescuing them from being used as "human shields" by the government.

The workers disappeared Sunday when fighting erupted near the northwestern town of Raga.

The fighting comes as peace talks on South Sudan's civil war have started in neighboring Ethiopia.