Brazil's Lula says he'll be a candidate until court bans him

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says he's not worried about an upcoming decision over a corruption conviction and that he will remain a presidential candidate until officially barred.

Da Silva was convicted in July of corruption and money laundering as part of a massive graft investigation in Brazil, but remains the leading candidate for next year's elections.

If the conviction is upheld on appeal, Brazilian law states da Silva would be barred from running, although there are ways he could remain in the race.

Da Silva told reporters Wednesday: "I will be a candidate ... until the day a court says I cannot be a candidate." A court is expected to rule on Jan. 24.

Da Silva, in office from 2003 to 2010, says he is innocent.