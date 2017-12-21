Shutdown clock ticking, GOP struggling for spending deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans who control Congress are struggling to come up with a must-pass measure to avoid a government shutdown this weekend.

House GOP leaders are short of votes, and have scrapped plans to combine a short-term spending bill with $81 billion worth of disaster aid and a $658 billion Pentagon funding measure.

Conservatives are upset with the price tag for hurricane aid, and their pressure has sent GOP leaders back to the drawing board.

Democrats are pressing for a two- or three-week temporary spending bill that pushes a number of unresolved issues — including disaster aid — into the new year.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and other GOP leaders haven't announced a course of action.