NEW YORK (AP) — Uber has named Barney Harford its new COO, the same day the European Union's top court dealt it a blow, ruling that the ride-hailing company should be regulated like a taxi company and not a technology service.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Wednesday that Harford would oversee Uber's global operations, marketing and customer support teams beginning on January 2.

Barney is the former CEO of Orbitz and serves on the boards of United Airlines and RealSelf.