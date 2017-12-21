Cologne keeps faith in coach, signs striker to boost attack

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Cologne has appointed Stefan Ruthenbeck as its coach until the end of June and has signed Simon Terodde from league rival Stuttgart to boost its attack.

Ruthenbeck had been coaching the team on an interim basis following the sacking of Peter Stoeger on Dec. 3.

Cologne sporting director Armin Veh says, "Ruthenbeck and his staff were able to convince me with their work thus far. They have done well to prepare the team, find the right words, and provide solutions during a difficult situation."

The 45-year-old Ruthenbeck had been coach of Cologne's under-19 side. Last weekend, he led Cologne to its only Bundesliga this season — after 17 games — a 2-0 home victory over Wolfsburg.

Cologne is still bottom of the league with six points at the halfway stage of the season.

Terodde returns to one of his former clubs to help make up for the departure of Cologne's top-scorer last season, Anthony Modeste. The 29-year-old Terodde scored 27 goals in 47 games across two divisions for Stuttgart.