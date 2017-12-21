Big cities possess 2 worlds: one violent, another prosperous

Members of the Ten Point Coalition pray with a family during a walk, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Indianapolis. Four nights a week, they walk their s
Members of the Ten Point Coalition talk a walk through a neighborhood, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Indianapolis. The coalition walks neighborhoods to
Stephanie Arnold waits along Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. before going out for a walk with Ten Point Coalition Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Indianapoli
Aster Bekele holds a photo of her son, Senteayehou Henry, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Indianapolis. Bekele found her 40-year-old son face down on the flo
Richard Campi reflects about when bought his 1872 Italianate home in the Fountain Square neighborhood in 1983, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Indianapoli
Aster Bekele, the current Executive Director at the Felege Hiywot Center, walks into the center, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Indianapolis. Bekele want
Aster Bekele helps students cut up a tree that will later be used as mulch in the gardens, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Indianapolis. Bekele wanted to
Motorist drive through the Fountain Square area, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Indianapolis. The area is one of the city's safer spots thanks to an influ
A Fountain Square sign is displayed on the outside of a building, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Indianapolis. The area is one of the city's safer spots t
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some of America's large cities seem to be getting safer and more dangerous at the same time. That's the conclusion of an Associated Press analysis of homicide data in Chicago, St. Louis and Indianapolis.
In those cities, killings are becoming concentrated into small areas where people are dying at a pace not seen in years, if ever. Around them, many other neighborhoods are growing more peaceful, even as the total number of homicides rises.
The AP collected 10 years of homicide data from the cities that had the highest homicide rates in 2016. Reporters used spatial analysis to identify clusters of killings and track the changing geographic patterns over time. The neighborhoods enduring the most violence were largely poor and African-American, as were the killers and the victims.