2 Kosovo citizens arrested on terror charges

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo police say they have arrested two people suspected of promoting extremist groups.

A statement from police said the arrests happened on Wednesday in the northern city of Mitrovica and Lipjan, a town in the south.

The statement says the suspects were detained for allegedly "distributing propaganda in support of terrorist groups."

A conviction on that charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Police did not specify what kind of propaganda they are accused of disseminating or for which organization. Police say electronic devices and other objects they used were seized.

Kosovo authorities have said that about 180 of the country's citizens are active in extremist groups in Syria and Iraq.