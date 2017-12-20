|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|18
|17
|1
|0
|56
|12
|52
|Man United
|18
|13
|2
|3
|39
|12
|41
|Chelsea
|18
|12
|2
|4
|32
|14
|38
|Liverpool
|18
|9
|7
|2
|38
|20
|34
|Arsenal
|18
|10
|3
|5
|31
|20
|33
|Burnley
|18
|9
|5
|4
|16
|12
|32
|Tottenham
|18
|9
|4
|5
|31
|18
|31
|Leicester
|18
|7
|5
|6
|27
|26
|26
|Everton
|18
|7
|4
|7
|24
|30
|25
|Watford
|18
|6
|4
|8
|27
|33
|22
|Huddersfield
|18
|6
|3
|9
|16
|30
|21
|Southampton
|18
|4
|6
|8
|17
|24
|18
|Brighton
|18
|4
|6
|8
|14
|23
|18
|Crystal Palace
|18
|4
|5
|9
|15
|28
|17
|West Ham
|18
|4
|5
|9
|17
|32
|17
|Bournemouth
|18
|4
|4
|10
|15
|24
|16
|Stoke
|18
|4
|4
|10
|19
|39
|16
|Newcastle
|18
|4
|3
|11
|16
|27
|15
|West Brom
|18
|2
|8
|8
|13
|24
|14
|Swansea
|18
|3
|3
|12
|10
|25
|12
|Friday, Dec. 22
Arsenal vs. Liverpool 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 23
Everton vs. Chelsea 1230 GMT
Man City vs. Bournemouth 1500 GMT
West Ham vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT
Southampton vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT
Stoke vs. West Brom 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT
Brighton vs. Watford 1500 GMT
Burnley vs. Tottenham 1730 GMT
Leicester vs. Man United 1945 GMT
|Tuesday, Dec. 26
Tottenham vs. Southampton 1230 GMT
Bournemouth vs. West Ham 1500 GMT
Chelsea vs. Brighton 1500 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Stoke 1500 GMT
Man United vs. Burnley 1500 GMT
Watford vs. Leicester 1500 GMT
West Brom vs. Everton 1500 GMT
Liverpool vs. Swansea 1730 GMT
|Wednesday, Dec. 27
Newcastle vs. Man City 1945 GMT
|Thursday, Dec. 28
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|22
|16
|3
|3
|42
|17
|51
|Cardiff
|22
|14
|5
|3
|33
|16
|47
|Bristol City
|22
|12
|7
|3
|36
|23
|43
|Derby
|22
|12
|5
|5
|35
|21
|41
|Aston Villa
|22
|10
|7
|5
|29
|20
|37
|Sheffield United
|22
|12
|1
|9
|34
|27
|37
|Leeds
|22
|11
|3
|8
|34
|26
|36
|Ipswich
|22
|11
|2
|9
|37
|32
|35
|Preston
|22
|9
|8
|5
|26
|22
|35
|Middlesbrough
|22
|9
|5
|8
|28
|22
|32
|Nottingham Forest
|22
|10
|0
|12
|32
|37
|30
|Fulham
|22
|7
|8
|7
|27
|28
|29
|Brentford
|22
|6
|10
|6
|33
|30
|28
|Reading
|22
|7
|6
|9
|28
|28
|27
|Sheffield Wednesday
|22
|6
|9
|7
|26
|27
|27
|Norwich
|22
|7
|6
|9
|21
|28
|27
|Millwall
|22
|6
|8
|8
|24
|22
|26
|QPR
|22
|6
|7
|9
|25
|33
|25
|Hull
|22
|5
|7
|10
|37
|40
|22
|Barnsley
|22
|5
|6
|11
|24
|34
|21
|Sunderland
|22
|3
|9
|10
|27
|38
|18
|Burton Albion
|22
|4
|5
|13
|14
|40
|17
|Bolton
|22
|3
|7
|12
|21
|41
|16
|Birmingham
|22
|4
|4
|14
|11
|32
|16
|Friday, Dec. 22
Norwich vs. Brentford 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 23
Sunderland vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT
Derby vs. Millwall 1500 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT
Preston vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT
Bolton vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT
Reading vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT
Fulham vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT
Leeds vs. Hull 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United 1730 GMT
|Tuesday, Dec. 26
Millwall vs. Wolverhampton 1300 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Reading 1500 GMT
Barnsley vs. Preston 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Derby 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. QPR 1500 GMT
Birmingham vs. Norwich 1500 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Leeds 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT
Brentford vs. Aston Villa 1930 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|21
|15
|3
|3
|42
|12
|48
|Shrewsbury
|21
|13
|5
|3
|28
|14
|44
|Blackburn
|21
|13
|4
|4
|39
|19
|43
|Bradford
|22
|13
|3
|6
|35
|26
|42
|Scunthorpe
|22
|11
|6
|5
|28
|17
|39
|Charlton
|21
|10
|5
|6
|29
|26
|35
|Portsmouth
|22
|11
|2
|9
|27
|24
|35
|Peterborough
|22
|9
|5
|8
|36
|34
|32
|Oxford United
|22
|8
|7
|7
|35
|27
|31
|Rotherham
|22
|9
|3
|10
|36
|32
|30
|Walsall
|21
|7
|7
|7
|29
|30
|28
|Southend
|22
|7
|7
|8
|25
|34
|28
|Blackpool
|22
|7
|6
|9
|27
|30
|27
|Oldham
|22
|7
|6
|9
|36
|40
|27
|Fleetwood Town
|22
|7
|6
|9
|31
|35
|27
|Bristol Rovers
|22
|9
|0
|13
|33
|40
|27
|Milton Keynes Dons
|22
|6
|8
|8
|25
|32
|26
|Doncaster
|22
|6
|6
|10
|22
|27
|24
|Gillingham
|22
|5
|8
|9
|20
|25
|23
|Northampton
|22
|6
|4
|12
|18
|38
|22
|Rochdale
|21
|4
|9
|8
|23
|28
|21
|Plymouth
|22
|5
|6
|11
|18
|31
|21
|AFC Wimbledon
|21
|5
|5
|11
|15
|26
|20
|Bury
|21
|4
|5
|12
|19
|29
|17
|Friday, Dec. 22
Fleetwood Town vs. Gillingham 1900 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 23
Northampton vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT
Oxford United vs. Wigan 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Bradford 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Bury 1500 GMT
Plymouth vs. Oldham 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Southend 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Walsall 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Dec. 26
Gillingham vs. Oxford United 1300 GMT
Southend vs. Charlton 1300 GMT
Oldham vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. Northampton 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
Walsall vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|22
|13
|6
|3
|51
|19
|45
|Notts County
|22
|12
|7
|3
|36
|21
|43
|Exeter
|22
|12
|3
|7
|31
|26
|39
|Wycombe
|22
|10
|7
|5
|39
|29
|37
|Accrington Stanley
|21
|11
|4
|6
|32
|24
|37
|Lincoln City
|22
|10
|6
|6
|28
|19
|36
|Coventry
|22
|10
|5
|7
|23
|15
|35
|Colchester
|22
|10
|5
|7
|32
|26
|35
|Newport County
|22
|9
|7
|6
|32
|26
|34
|Mansfield Town
|22
|8
|9
|5
|30
|25
|33
|Grimsby Town
|22
|9
|6
|7
|25
|26
|33
|Swindon
|21
|10
|2
|9
|32
|28
|32
|Cambridge United
|22
|8
|5
|9
|18
|27
|29
|Carlisle
|22
|7
|7
|8
|32
|32
|28
|Cheltenham
|22
|7
|6
|9
|29
|31
|27
|Stevenage
|22
|7
|6
|9
|27
|33
|27
|Crawley Town
|22
|6
|6
|10
|19
|26
|24
|Port Vale
|22
|7
|3
|12
|23
|32
|24
|Crewe
|22
|7
|2
|13
|24
|35
|23
|Morecambe
|22
|5
|7
|10
|18
|27
|22
|Yeovil
|22
|5
|6
|11
|27
|40
|21
|Barnet
|22
|5
|5
|12
|24
|32
|20
|Chesterfield
|22
|5
|5
|12
|25
|39
|20
|Forest Green
|22
|5
|5
|12
|23
|42
|20
|Friday, Dec. 22
Coventry vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 23
Forest Green vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. Swindon 1500 GMT
Newport County vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT
Barnet vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT
Yeovil vs. Exeter 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
Notts County vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Dec. 26
Grimsby Town vs. Mansfield Town 1300 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Coventry 1500 GMT