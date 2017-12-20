Latest: Firefighters brace for return of California winds

In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Ryan Thomas hikes down steep terrain below East Ca
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, CAL FIRE Inmate Firefighting Hand Crew members hike through the charred landscape
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters follow a hose line while walking rugged and scorched terrain below E.
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a Skycrane helicopter passes firefighters atop a hillside while coming in for a wa
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Firefighters haul dozens of pounds of hose and equipment down
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a pilot takes his firefighting helicopter back to fill its bucket with water while
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):
5:30 a.m.
After a two-day lull in powerful winds that drove Southern California's massive wildfire, crews are bracing for the return of potentially dangerous gusts that could revive the flames.
Crews used the calm conditions to build containment lines and set controlled fires to clear dry brush ahead of so-called sundowner winds expected to whip up Wednesday afternoon.
The blaze that's burned for more than two weeks northwest of Los Angeles is 55 percent contained and now the second-largest in California history. Officials say the new winds could cause it to grow into the state's biggest fire ever.
More evacuations were lifted Tuesday, but communities remain threatened in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.
A firefighter and a fleeing civilian have died in the Thomas fire that broke out on Dec. 4.