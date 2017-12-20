Fun activities planned for group's bus trip to Taiwan’s Miaoli County with OhBear

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan’s tourism goodwill ambassador OhBear on Wednesday (Dec. 20) turned himself into a tour guide and led a group of OhBear fans to Gongguan Township, Miaoli County, where they hiked on an old trail, enjoyed a Chinese red date meal, wove rice straw into a rope seen as a good luck charm in Japan, and made a bottle of different essential oils of their own mixture.

The trip is one of the four OhBear-led one-day bus trips in December, with one departing on each Wednesday of the month.

The first stop of the trip is an old trail in Lion's Head Mountain Scenic Area called Liouliao Trail (六寮古道). Departing from the visitor center, hikers can see streams, Hakka villages and relics of the old trail.

After hiking, a Chinese red date meal, which is representative of local delicacies, was awaiting every member.

After having the healthy and delicious meal, everybody was ready for the next activity--weaving rice straw into a rope called “Shimenawa” which is seen as a good luck charm by the Japanese people. So everyone made one.

The next and last stop is a tourism biomedical factory, where members of the tour group made a bottle of essential oils by choosing their own oils and mixing them together. After that, they also painted colored drawings on their bottle to make each bottle absolutely unique.

The tourism factory has its own Chinese doctors who teach visitors how to keep in good health.

After a day packed with activities, the tour bus took the group back to where they departed.

Group members take photos with OhBear in front of the Chinese red date restaurant

Group members are engaging in DIY weaving rice straw into a good lucky charm