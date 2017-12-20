UN calls for calm in Iraq's Kurdish region amid protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — The United Nations has called for calm and restraint in Iraq's self-ruled Kurdish region after security forces killed and wounded number of demonstrators protesting the delay in their salaries, poor services and rampant corruption.

Wednesday's statement by the U.N. Assistance Mission for Iraq, known as UNAMI, says Kurdish security forces "are urged to exercise maximum restraint in dealing with the demonstrators."

It also called on the demonstrators to avoid any act of violence, including the destruction of public and private properties.

The mayor of the town of Rania, Hiwa Qarani, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that at least two civilians were killed and 80 wounded the day before. Qarani says an investigation will be launched into the incident.

UNAMI says it is deeply concerned about the violence and casualties.