Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 20, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A thunderstorm;29;24;SSW;9;85%;73%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;24;17;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;N;11;66%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and clouds;15;8;Partly sunny;17;8;NE;15;68%;12%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and drizzle;12;9;An afternoon shower;12;8;NNE;18;60%;82%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;10;6;A morning shower;9;5;SW;8;99%;75%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;1;-10;Partly sunny, colder;-6;-8;NNE;12;81%;0%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;13;-1;Partly sunny;11;2;ESE;9;64%;51%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and colder;-10;-26;Partly sunny, colder;-16;-23;WSW;12;98%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;22;NE;12;80%;88%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;11;6;Some sun, a shower;10;7;NNE;14;77%;83%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, windy;22;16;Partly sunny;24;20;WSW;22;54%;21%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy, warm;24;14;Some brightening;25;13;SSE;13;39%;7%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Periods of rain;29;23;Cloudy with showers;29;23;ESE;12;80%;99%;2

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;29;13;Partly sunny;26;17;ENE;13;45%;2%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;Clouds and sun;27;19;N;13;40%;9%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;11;6;Mostly sunny;13;5;NW;10;63%;14%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;7;-5;Partly sunny, mild;7;-6;NE;6;42%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;2;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-3;SW;10;61%;30%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rather cloudy;4;3;A little a.m. rain;7;3;W;14;90%;69%;1

Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;22;8;Clouds and sun, nice;22;8;SE;9;62%;39%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;More sun than clouds;27;18;Mostly cloudy;29;19;NNE;11;52%;10%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;Bit of rain, snow;4;2;WNW;10;83%;81%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;7;6;A little rain;9;7;W;9;90%;75%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;2;-5;Partly sunny;1;-5;WSW;9;53%;7%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Chilly with some sun;0;-5;Periods of sunshine;1;-1;WNW;7;85%;66%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Pleasant and warmer;27;21;Clouds and sun;29;23;E;12;71%;28%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;28;18;A t-storm in spots;30;17;WNW;6;49%;66%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;6;-2;Plenty of sunshine;8;-3;WNW;11;53%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy and warm;25;17;Some brightening;29;19;ESE;13;44%;1%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;Clouds and sun, nice;27;15;N;15;54%;3%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;25;19;A couple of showers;26;19;ENE;5;65%;68%;6

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;Spotty showers;29;22;N;14;82%;82%;2

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, colder;3;0;Cloudy;4;2;ENE;14;59%;59%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Couple of t-storms;31;24;A shower;31;23;NE;11;77%;81%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;6;4;Periods of sun;6;3;WNW;12;88%;13%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;26;20;Clouds and sun, nice;26;19;ENE;24;39%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Mild with some sun;19;10;Partly sunny, warm;23;11;SSW;14;58%;77%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray shower;32;25;NE;20;71%;57%;11

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;Hazy sun;24;11;NW;8;61%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;17;-6;Snow, much colder;-4;-11;ESE;7;92%;85%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;25;16;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;NNW;6;70%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;Some sun, a t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;N;7;81%;66%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;12;9;A shower or two;12;8;SSW;20;95%;80%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;17;5;A shower in places;11;3;NNE;10;41%;49%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;17;10;Mostly sunny;16;11;E;21;75%;27%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Plenty of sun;21;12;Clearing;21;13;N;9;38%;0%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;27;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;17;N;10;71%;65%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny;27;18;E;9;70%;0%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;3;2;Rain and snow shower;4;-3;WNW;16;97%;54%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;27;21;Morning showers;26;23;N;19;76%;100%;2

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;22;11;Mostly sunny;21;14;ENE;12;38%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;25;19;Partly sunny;26;19;NNE;19;51%;25%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;Mostly sunny;28;12;E;8;53%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;26;8;Hazy sun;22;6;N;8;60%;4%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A touch of rain;7;5;A little a.m. rain;7;4;NNE;17;69%;80%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Brief p.m. showers;28;24;Cloudy with showers;30;24;WSW;15;80%;97%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;Mostly sunny;31;21;ESE;10;37%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;26;15;Nice with some sun;27;16;WNW;13;52%;55%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun and some clouds;12;-3;Plenty of sunshine;11;-4;WSW;7;38%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;Partly sunny;29;13;NE;11;36%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;19;6;Periods of sun;21;4;SW;7;64%;10%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;36;20;Partly sunny and hot;36;20;N;14;22%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;-1;-5;Partly sunny;-2;-6;SSW;10;81%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;31;23;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;11;61%;25%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some sun, pleasant;31;22;A t-storm in spots;30;23;WSW;7;73%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;WNW;7;60%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thundershower;30;24;High clouds;34;24;NW;8;66%;44%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;5;A t-storm in spots;13;4;E;11;71%;75%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SW;10;77%;63%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;23;19;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;S;13;74%;30%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;15;6;Mostly sunny;16;6;ENE;10;69%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;10;9;Partly sunny;11;8;WSW;13;94%;55%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;17;7;Plenty of sun;18;6;NNW;7;30%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;30;25;Decreasing clouds;31;24;SSW;10;71%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;13;2;Mostly sunny;13;1;W;6;71%;5%;2

Male, Maldives;A shower or two;30;26;Brief showers;29;26;NE;20;77%;92%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;23;A morning t-storm;29;23;NW;9;82%;87%;5

Manila, Philippines;A shower;30;25;Some sun, a shower;29;24;ENE;14;69%;71%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;25;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;SE;12;50%;3%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;24;8;Some sun, pleasant;24;8;SSW;7;37%;0%;4

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;27;19;Mostly sunny;27;19;E;7;73%;0%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mainly cloudy;-1;-7;Mostly cloudy;-3;-4;SSW;11;76%;77%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and nice;31;25;Partly sunny;30;25;ENE;23;63%;34%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Pleasant and warmer;25;18;Clouds and sun;28;20;NE;14;69%;5%;10

Montreal, Canada;Colder;-3;-16;Mostly sunny, cold;-11;-17;N;2;77%;14%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;1;-3;Clouds and sunshine;-2;-6;SSW;8;64%;36%;1

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;32;22;Sunny and beautiful;32;22;NNE;10;38%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;24;12;Partly sunny, breezy;25;13;NNE;23;48%;3%;8

New York, United States;Cooler with some sun;7;-2;Mostly sunny;3;1;SSW;8;38%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Inc. clouds;19;10;Decreasing clouds;20;12;NE;9;70%;5%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Thickening clouds;-17;-20;A thick cloud cover;-15;-20;SSW;14;79%;17%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;-1;Mostly sunny;10;0;ESE;5;63%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Freezing fog;1;-3;Partly sunny;3;-4;W;8;78%;1%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;-5;-17;Turning cloudy, cold;-11;-18;N;9;74%;27%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;29;26;A shower or two;29;26;NNW;15;81%;74%;5

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny;31;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;NW;14;70%;53%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;30;23;Showers;29;23;E;12;83%;96%;6

Paris, France;Partly sunny;9;7;Mostly cloudy;10;7;WNW;7;80%;55%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;30;18;Sunny and hot;33;18;SSE;16;31%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Overcast;28;19;Showers around;23;21;N;15;65%;74%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Decreasing clouds;33;24;Partly sunny;34;25;ESE;12;61%;30%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Abundant sunshine;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;21;E;7;45%;10%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow showers;2;-1;A bit of rain;6;1;W;13;78%;82%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Periods of snow;0;-14;Mostly sunny;1;-8;SE;6;87%;4%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;19;11;A bit of rain;19;11;ENE;13;66%;81%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;E;10;53%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;29;26;A shower or two;29;25;E;14;68%;78%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A wintry mix;3;0;A snow squall;4;3;SE;21;66%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;1;-1;Snow and rain;3;0;WNW;12;97%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Increasing clouds;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SW;10;63%;65%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Pleasant and warmer;24;5;Sunny and beautiful;24;8;SSE;7;29%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sun and clouds;8;-2;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;-2;NNE;10;66%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-2;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-3;SSW;18;83%;87%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;13;7;Sunny;14;5;NNE;10;46%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sun and clouds;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;ENE;16;67%;6%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;24;A stray shower;29;24;E;19;70%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and beautiful;26;18;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;NNE;11;75%;4%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine;19;-1;Plenty of sunshine;19;-2;ENE;10;25%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;Sunny and delightful;32;15;WSW;11;37%;6%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;29;22;A shower in spots;29;22;N;13;74%;56%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine;15;2;Mostly sunny, nice;17;3;E;5;70%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;6;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;5;2;SE;9;68%;49%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Snow showers;1;-7;Mostly sunny;4;-3;ESE;3;65%;2%;2

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;10;4;Partly sunny;10;4;ESE;6;61%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;26;An afternoon shower;32;26;NNW;17;65%;63%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;0;-10;Sunshine and chilly;-1;-11;W;12;77%;2%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;29;23;A shower in spots;29;23;E;17;74%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mainly cloudy;5;-2;Sun and clouds;2;-3;W;9;92%;4%;0

Sydney, Australia;Not as hot;32;20;Cooler with showers;24;20;E;23;68%;74%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;19;13;Clouds and sun;19;14;E;20;55%;0%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;2;1;Rain and snow shower;5;0;NW;12;94%;53%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Fog this morning;6;2;An afternoon shower;7;1;ENE;7;87%;46%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;A bit of p.m. rain;8;2;An afternoon shower;11;2;ENE;9;78%;65%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mild with some sun;14;8;Turning cloudy, mild;17;7;NW;9;36%;31%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rather cloudy;22;17;Cloudy and very warm;27;17;ENE;6;42%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and chilly;9;-4;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;-4;ENE;8;47%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;9;2;Mostly sunny;10;2;N;14;62%;4%;3

Toronto, Canada;Colder;1;-6;Some afternoon snow;-1;-3;ENE;9;71%;93%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Rain;15;12;Breezy with rain;14;11;N;29;87%;100%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;A little p.m. rain;14;6;Morning showers;12;8;N;14;76%;100%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;-8;-23;Sunny and colder;-12;-25;ESE;8;72%;7%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;4;-4;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;NE;4;70%;38%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;3;0;Spotty showers;5;2;NW;17;63%;85%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;21;8;Partly sunny;25;10;N;8;40%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;-1;-5;Periods of snow;-1;-2;WNW;16;71%;88%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;2;1;WNW;14;94%;87%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, cooler;16;13;Clouds and sun;21;15;E;32;63%;44%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, nice;31;15;Sunshine, pleasant;28;13;NNW;11;35%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Overcast;6;2;Mainly cloudy, mild;8;2;ESE;4;66%;44%;2

