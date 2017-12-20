Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 20, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;A thunderstorm;84;76;SSW;6;85%;73%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;76;63;Sunny and pleasant;77;65;N;7;66%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and clouds;60;46;Partly sunny;62;47;NE;9;68%;12%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and drizzle;54;48;An afternoon shower;53;47;NNE;11;60%;82%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;49;44;A morning shower;47;42;SW;5;99%;75%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;34;14;Partly sunny, colder;22;18;NNE;7;81%;0%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;55;30;Partly sunny;51;35;ESE;5;64%;51%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and colder;14;-15;Partly sunny, colder;4;-9;WSW;7;98%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;86;73;A t-storm in spots;86;71;NE;7;80%;88%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;53;44;Some sun, a shower;49;45;NNE;9;77%;83%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, windy;71;61;Partly sunny;76;68;WSW;14;54%;21%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy, warm;76;57;Some brightening;77;55;SSE;8;39%;7%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Periods of rain;84;73;Cloudy with showers;84;73;ESE;7;80%;99%;2

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;84;56;Partly sunny;79;62;ENE;8;45%;2%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;Clouds and sun;81;66;N;8;40%;9%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;52;42;Mostly sunny;55;41;NW;6;63%;14%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;45;23;Partly sunny, mild;45;21;NE;4;42%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;35;25;Partly sunny, chilly;35;27;SW;6;61%;30%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rather cloudy;39;37;A little a.m. rain;45;38;W;9;90%;69%;1

Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;72;46;Clouds and sun, nice;71;46;SE;6;62%;39%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;More sun than clouds;81;64;Mostly cloudy;84;66;NNE;7;52%;10%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;35;28;Bit of rain, snow;39;36;WNW;6;83%;81%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;44;43;A little rain;48;45;W;5;90%;75%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;36;23;Partly sunny;35;23;WSW;6;53%;7%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Chilly with some sun;33;23;Periods of sunshine;34;31;WNW;4;85%;66%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Pleasant and warmer;81;70;Clouds and sun;84;74;E;8;71%;28%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;83;64;A t-storm in spots;86;63;WNW;4;49%;66%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;43;28;Plenty of sunshine;46;27;WNW;7;53%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy and warm;77;63;Some brightening;83;65;ESE;8;44%;1%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;82;62;Clouds and sun, nice;80;58;N;9;54%;3%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;76;67;A couple of showers;79;66;ENE;3;65%;68%;6

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;86;72;Spotty showers;85;72;N;9;82%;82%;2

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, colder;38;32;Cloudy;40;36;ENE;9;59%;59%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Couple of t-storms;87;74;A shower;88;74;NE;7;77%;81%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;43;38;Periods of sun;43;37;WNW;8;88%;13%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;79;67;Clouds and sun, nice;79;66;ENE;15;39%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Mild with some sun;66;50;Partly sunny, warm;73;52;SSW;9;58%;77%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;88;77;A stray shower;89;77;NE;12;71%;57%;11

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, nice;71;53;Hazy sun;76;51;NW;5;61%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;62;21;Snow, much colder;24;13;ESE;5;92%;85%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;77;60;Sunny and pleasant;81;62;NNW;3;70%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;Some sun, a t-storm;91;76;A t-storm in spots;83;75;N;5;81%;66%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;54;48;A shower or two;53;47;SSW;12;95%;80%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;63;41;A shower in places;53;37;NNE;6;41%;49%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;62;51;Mostly sunny;61;52;E;13;75%;27%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Plenty of sun;69;54;Clearing;70;55;N;6;38%;0%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;81;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;63;N;6;71%;65%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;83;65;Mostly sunny;81;65;E;6;70%;0%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;38;36;Rain and snow shower;39;27;WNW;10;97%;54%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;81;69;Morning showers;79;73;N;12;76%;100%;2

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;71;51;Mostly sunny;69;57;ENE;8;38%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;78;66;Partly sunny;79;67;NNE;12;51%;25%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;83;53;Mostly sunny;83;54;E;5;53%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;78;47;Hazy sun;72;43;N;5;60%;4%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A touch of rain;45;41;A little a.m. rain;45;39;NNE;10;69%;80%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Brief p.m. showers;83;76;Cloudy with showers;86;75;WSW;9;80%;97%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;88;70;Mostly sunny;87;69;ESE;6;37%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;79;59;Nice with some sun;81;62;WNW;8;52%;55%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun and some clouds;53;27;Plenty of sunshine;51;25;WSW;4;38%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;84;55;Partly sunny;83;56;NE;7;36%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;66;43;Periods of sun;69;40;SW;4;64%;10%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;98;69;Partly sunny and hot;97;67;N;9;22%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;30;24;Partly sunny;28;22;SSW;6;81%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;88;74;Partly sunny;88;75;NNE;7;61%;25%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some sun, pleasant;88;72;A t-storm in spots;86;73;WSW;5;73%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;73;57;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;WNW;5;60%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thundershower;86;75;High clouds;92;75;NW;5;66%;44%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;40;A t-storm in spots;55;39;E;7;71%;75%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;SW;6;77%;63%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;73;66;Partly sunny, nice;74;66;S;8;74%;30%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;59;42;Mostly sunny;60;42;ENE;6;69%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;50;48;Partly sunny;52;46;WSW;8;94%;55%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;63;44;Plenty of sun;64;42;NNW;5;30%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;86;76;Decreasing clouds;87;75;SSW;6;71%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;56;35;Mostly sunny;55;33;W;4;71%;5%;2

Male, Maldives;A shower or two;86;79;Brief showers;85;79;NE;12;77%;92%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;85;73;A morning t-storm;83;74;NW;6;82%;87%;5

Manila, Philippines;A shower;85;77;Some sun, a shower;85;76;ENE;9;69%;71%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;76;53;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;SE;7;50%;3%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;75;46;Some sun, pleasant;76;47;SSW;4;37%;0%;4

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;81;65;Mostly sunny;81;67;E;5;73%;0%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mainly cloudy;30;19;Mostly cloudy;27;25;SSW;7;76%;77%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and nice;88;77;Partly sunny;86;77;ENE;14;63%;34%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Pleasant and warmer;78;65;Clouds and sun;83;69;NE;8;69%;5%;10

Montreal, Canada;Colder;26;3;Mostly sunny, cold;12;1;N;1;77%;14%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;34;26;Clouds and sunshine;29;22;SSW;5;64%;36%;1

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;90;71;Sunny and beautiful;90;71;NNE;6;38%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;76;54;Partly sunny, breezy;78;56;NNE;14;48%;3%;8

New York, United States;Cooler with some sun;44;29;Mostly sunny;38;33;SSW;5;38%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Inc. clouds;67;51;Decreasing clouds;68;53;NE;6;70%;5%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Thickening clouds;1;-3;A thick cloud cover;6;-3;SSW;9;79%;17%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;30;Mostly sunny;50;31;ESE;3;63%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Freezing fog;34;26;Partly sunny;37;24;W;5;78%;1%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;22;2;Turning cloudy, cold;13;-1;N;6;74%;27%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;85;79;A shower or two;85;80;NNW;10;81%;74%;5

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny;89;75;An afternoon shower;89;75;NW;9;70%;53%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;86;74;Showers;84;74;E;7;83%;96%;6

Paris, France;Partly sunny;48;45;Mostly cloudy;50;45;WNW;4;80%;55%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;86;64;Sunny and hot;91;65;SSE;10;31%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Overcast;82;66;Showers around;74;70;N;10;65%;74%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Decreasing clouds;91;76;Partly sunny;93;77;ESE;8;61%;30%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Abundant sunshine;91;68;Mostly sunny;92;70;E;5;45%;10%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow showers;35;30;A bit of rain;42;34;W;8;78%;82%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Periods of snow;32;6;Mostly sunny;34;18;SE;4;87%;4%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;66;52;A bit of rain;66;52;ENE;8;66%;81%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;64;41;Plenty of sunshine;65;43;E;6;53%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;85;78;A shower or two;84;78;E;9;68%;78%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A wintry mix;37;32;A snow squall;40;38;SE;13;66%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;34;31;Snow and rain;38;32;WNW;8;97%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Increasing clouds;88;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SW;6;63%;65%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Pleasant and warmer;75;42;Sunny and beautiful;76;47;SSE;5;29%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sun and clouds;46;28;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;29;NNE;6;66%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;28;26;A bit of a.m. snow;33;27;SSW;11;83%;87%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;56;45;Sunny;57;40;NNE;6;46%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sun and clouds;77;65;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;ENE;10;67%;6%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;75;A stray shower;85;76;E;12;70%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and beautiful;79;64;Sunny and pleasant;78;64;NNE;7;75%;4%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine;67;30;Plenty of sunshine;67;29;ENE;6;25%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;88;61;Sunny and delightful;89;59;WSW;7;37%;6%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;85;71;A shower in spots;84;71;N;8;74%;56%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine;59;36;Mostly sunny, nice;62;38;E;3;70%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;44;31;Partly sunny, chilly;41;35;SE;5;68%;49%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Snow showers;34;19;Mostly sunny;38;27;ESE;2;65%;2%;2

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;50;39;Partly sunny;50;39;ESE;4;61%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;79;An afternoon shower;90;78;NNW;11;65%;63%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;32;15;Sunshine and chilly;29;11;W;7;77%;2%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;85;74;A shower in spots;85;74;E;11;74%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mainly cloudy;41;29;Sun and clouds;35;27;W;6;92%;4%;0

Sydney, Australia;Not as hot;90;68;Cooler with showers;76;68;E;15;68%;74%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;65;55;Clouds and sun;66;57;E;12;55%;0%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;36;34;Rain and snow shower;40;32;NW;7;94%;53%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Fog this morning;42;35;An afternoon shower;45;34;ENE;4;87%;46%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;A bit of p.m. rain;46;36;An afternoon shower;52;36;ENE;6;78%;65%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mild with some sun;57;46;Turning cloudy, mild;62;45;NW;6;36%;31%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rather cloudy;72;62;Cloudy and very warm;81;62;ENE;4;42%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and chilly;48;24;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;25;ENE;5;47%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;48;35;Mostly sunny;50;35;N;9;62%;4%;3

Toronto, Canada;Colder;34;22;Some afternoon snow;30;27;ENE;6;71%;93%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Rain;60;53;Breezy with rain;57;52;N;18;87%;100%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;A little p.m. rain;57;43;Morning showers;53;46;N;9;76%;100%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;17;-9;Sunny and colder;11;-12;ESE;5;72%;7%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;Mostly cloudy;37;28;NE;3;70%;38%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;37;31;Spotty showers;42;36;NW;10;63%;85%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;70;47;Partly sunny;77;50;N;5;40%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;30;23;Periods of snow;30;28;WNW;10;71%;88%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;34;25;A bit of a.m. snow;35;33;WNW;9;94%;87%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, cooler;61;56;Clouds and sun;70;59;E;20;63%;44%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, nice;87;58;Sunshine, pleasant;83;55;NNW;7;35%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Overcast;42;36;Mainly cloudy, mild;47;36;ESE;3;66%;44%;2

