Turkish FM will vote on Jerusalem at UN General Assembly

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says he will travel to New York with his Palestinian counterpart to attend the U.N. General Assembly vote seeking to reject President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Cavusoglu told reporters in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday that Turkey wants the United States to reverse its "wrong and unacceptable" decision.

Cavusoglu says he and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki would depart from Istanbul later in the day for the vote on a non-binding resolution on Jerusalem, which is due on Thursday.

The General Assembly session was called after the United States vetoed a Security Council resolution that would have required the Trump administration to rescind its Jerusalem decision.

Ankara has been among the most vocal critics of Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem.