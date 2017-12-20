Italy's Eni CEO faces corruption trial for Nigerian deal

MILAN (AP) — A judge in Milan has ordered the current and former CEOs of the Italian oil giant Eni to face trial on corruption charges for the alleged payment of bribes over the $1.1 billion sale of one of Africa's richest oil blocks in Nigeria.

CEO Claudio Descalzi and his predecessor Paolo Scaroni are among 15 defendants who will face trial for the alleged bribe. The court on Wednesday set a trial date of March 5.

Both executives deny wrongdoing.

Eni is also facing criminal charges in Nigeria, along with Shell, for the same deal, with Nigerian prosecutors alleging payment of millions to government officials and a businessman for the block's license. Nigeria's government got only $210 million from the deal.

Both companies deny wrongdoing.