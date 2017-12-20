President Tsai calls for closer Taiwan-EU collaboration on green energy

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Dec. 19 that closer cooperation between Taiwan and EU companies on green technology will produce significant benefits for both sides by fostering the development of cutting-edge sustainable solutions and promoting the growth of the renewable power sector.



A number of European enterprises have demonstrated strong interest in working with local firms in advancing Taiwan’s green energy industry, Tsai said, adding that such tie-ups will also help cultivate wider collaboration in emerging high-tech sectors like biotech and pharmaceuticals, Internet of Things and smart machinery.



Tsai made the remarks while receiving a European Parliament delegation led by Andrey Kovatchev, deputy chairman of the EP-Taiwan Friendship Group, at the Office of the President in Taipei City. The delegation is visiting Dec. 17-22 to gain a better understanding of the country’s economic and political development as well as cross-strait and Taiwan-EU relations.



According to the president, Taiwan and the EU share the universal values of democracy, freedom and human rights as well as a common dedication to advancing sustainable development.



Reiterating the country’s commitment to implementing the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, Tsai said this year Taiwan published its first Voluntary National Review of the SDGs and established an advisory council for advancing their implementation. The government has also unveiled several development strategies in line with sustainable principles, including the five-plus-two innovative industries initiative and Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program, she added.



The former is a comprehensive economic revitalization initiative targeting the five high-growth sectors of biotech and pharmaceuticals, green energy, national defense, smart machinery and Internet of Things, as well as the promotion of two core concepts: the circular economy and a new paradigm for agricultural development. The latter is a far-reaching program designed to address the nation’s key infrastructure needs over the next 30 years.



Tsai said that Taiwan enjoys robust economic and trade relations with European nations, with the EU the largest source of foreign direct investment in the country. Noting that the European Commission stated in its trade policy report released in September that the EU is preparing to launch negotiations with Taiwan on an investment agreement, Tsai said that the government looks forward to further expanding the strong ties between the two sides.



The president also expressed gratitude for the EP’s steadfast support of the nation’s meaningful international participation through resolutions on the annual Common Foreign and Security Policy report. Taiwan will continue to work with its European partners to promote peace, prosperity and stability, she said.