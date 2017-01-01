Malaysian stewardesses raise hackles for 'arousing' uniforms

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Malaysian senators on Monday (Dec. 18) criticized the uniforms of stewardesses on three of Malaysia's budget airlines for being too sexy and not properly representing Islamic values, reported the New Straits Times.

In a session of Malaysia parliament on Monday, Senator Datuk Abdullah Mat Yasim, a member of the ruling Umno party, criticized the uniforms of the stewardesses of AirAsia and Firefly Airlines for being "too revealing." Abdullah also said that the "eye-catching outfits" are not a good representation of Malaysia as a Muslim country, though the constitution declares the nation to be a secular state.

Abdullah then called for the Malaysian Aviation Commission to look into the matter, adding that the uniforms are "not only revealing but can arouse passengers, especially young people."

Fellow senator Senator Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin, who is also general-secretary of the Malaysian National Silat Federation, agreed with Abdullah's assertion and recommended that changes be made to the designs of their uniforms.

He indicated that their skimpy outfits were too suggestive, saying "My wife is worried whenever I fly alone on Malindo or AirAsia. This is a real hassle for me." To which fellow senators in the parliament reacted by laughing.

However, Abdullah came to the defense of Malindo Airlines stewardesses by saying that though their uniforms were form-fitting, they cover the "sensitive areas."

This is the second time within two weeks the subject of airline stewardesses' uniforms has come up, with Senator Datuk Hanafi Mamat suggesting that they should wear "shariah-compliant" uniforms.



AirAsia stewardesses saluting. (AirAsia Facebook page)



AirAsia stewardesses advertising Taipei route. (AirAsia Facebook page)



Firefly Airlines stewardesses featured as calendar girls. (Firefly Airlines Facebook page)



Malindo Air stewardesses in Women's Day ad. (Malindo Air Facebook page)