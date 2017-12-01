National Taiwan University launches liaison office with business

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Taiwan University on Wednesday launched its Industry Liaison Office (台灣大學國際產學聯盟), aiming to lay the foundations for Taiwan’s global advantages in creativity.

The group’s initial plans include the use of artificial intelligence, new finance and the Internet of Things to achieve what it terms “new medicine, new consumption, new entertainment, new agriculture and new intelligent vehicles,” the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported Wednesday.

The alliance was the first example of cooperation between academia and business to put the views of the manufacturing sector first, NTU Interim President Kuo Tei-wei (郭大維) said at the opening event.

It bore the responsibility to develop a new model for cooperation while upturning the previous way of doing things, according to Kuo.

Officials said the liaison office could act as an incubator for more creative new ways of thinking about the interaction between business and the academic world. Professors and students could research and contemplate new directions, including the amendment of laws about finance, transportation, privacy in a way which responded to the needs of both academia and business.

The launch of the office was attended by some of Taiwan’s most prominent business people, such as Quanta Computer (廣達) Chairman Barry Lam (林百里) and Fubon Group (富邦金控) Chairman Richard Tsai (蔡明興).