China rebuffs S. Korean President after state visit, reinstates travel ban on tour groups

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Relations between South Korea and China appeared to be on the mend after South Korean President Moon Jae-In completed his four day diplomatic visit to China on Dec. 16.

However, just days after returning to South Korea, it appears that China has chosen to rebuff the Korean leader’s diplomatic efforts to improve relations, by reinstating a travel ban for tour groups traveling to South Korea.



The original ban on tour groups was implemented in March as a response to the Korean Government’s decision to allow the US to station THAAD missile defense systems on the peninsula.

It was only one month ago in November 2017, that Beijing partially lifted the ban and began allowing travel agencies in Northeast China to resume booking tour packages to South Korea.



Then on Dec. 20, four days after President Moon left Beijing, the Chinese government reversed its decision, in what will surely appear as a diplomatic slight to the South Korean President and his administration.

According to Reuters, travel agencies in China will cease sending tour groups from January of 2018.



This news is troubling for South Korea, as Chinese tourists are a very valuable source of income for the consumer economy in major cities like Seoul.

The news also comes just over a month before the planned start of the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang Korea on Feb. 9, when South Korea was anticipating increased numbers of visitors from abroad.

Since allowing the installation of the THAAD missile systems, South Korean companies that rely heavily on Chinese business and investment have suffered a downturn.

Losses have been noticeable in the cosmetics industry, and among airlines and travel agencies. The Lotte Group has also suffered losses due to a boycott by China for providing land to the Korean government where THAAD systems are now located, according to CNBC.

President Moon’s visit was ostensibly to patch up any lingering disputes and open a dialogue for negotiation.



Now it appears the trip may have been for naught.



Two THAAD platforms arriving in South Korea, March 2017 (Image: Wikimedia Commons)